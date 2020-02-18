Lark Voorhies ‘Hurt’ After Exclusion From ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot

She was part of the original cast who made the show one of the biggest teen TV hits of the ’90s, but now Lark Voorhies claims she has been left out of the upcoming “Saved by the Bell” reboot.

According to the show’s creators, the revival will follow what happens when “California Gov. Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — including Bayside High.”

While stars like Mark-Paul Harry Gosselaar (Zack), Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano) and Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater) are set to reprise the roles that made them famous, Lark (who played sassy student Lisa Marie Turtle) claims she has not been asked to partake in the revival show.

Appearing in an episode of the “Dr. Oz Show”, which is set to air later this week, the 45-year-old actress and author discussed how she believes her struggle with bipolar disorder may have been the reason why she was excluded from the upcoming revival, as well as other events involving her former cast members.

Opening up in a rare public interview, Lark said: “I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the ‘Saved by the Bell’ reunion, as well as other cast members events.

“Yet, of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision. With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful.”

In a later clip, Lark admits that she would like to be included in reunions, insisting that “family isn’t kept complete without its lead.”

Sharing an emotional social media post ahead of the show going to air, Lark thanked her fans for their support over the years: “It was very hard to find the right way to talk about some of the challenges that I go through on a daily basis.”

She continued: “I hope to bring more mental health awareness to help others going through the same challenges. Thank you for sharing your stories to me over the years of how strong you all have been too! I look forward to a brighter future and seeing the great things that can be accomplished!”

It was previously announced that transgender star Josie Totah had been cast in a lead role in the reboot, which will air on the new Peacock streaming service.