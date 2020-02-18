Kelly Clarkson Says ‘Pity People’ That Shame Others For Their Weight

Kelly Clarkson has the best approach to bodyshamers.

On Monday, Food Network Canada star Valerie Bertinelli shared a comment she got from a social media user calling her “chubby.”

Wow. Someone is always there to remind me to tidy up my negative thoughts some more. Thank you for reminding me I’m so much more than my body. Have a blessed day. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/453f6P3MFG — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) February 18, 2020

Seeing the “Valerie’s Home Cooking” host’s response, Clarkson offered her own sage wisdom on how to deal with people who shame others for their weight.

True power is recognizing the projection of others negativity & punching it square n the face w/all the positive, remarkable, intelligent, beautiful light that seeps from ur pores. Pity people that speak ill of others because while some of us r dancing, the others r too afraid. https://t.co/X03QKyFzIc — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) February 18, 2020

Fans of both TV personalities sent their love in response.

you are the embodiment of the best things in the world. you are an enlightened being. Love much💕💕💕💕💕 — 🌻Raquel🌻 (@kelsylva) February 18, 2020

Aww my role model!! ❤️ Preach, Queen!! pic.twitter.com/8hIJTRKXoe — I ADORE KELLY CLARKSON (@adorekclarkson) February 18, 2020