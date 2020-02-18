The Strokes Are Back With Brand New Music Video For ‘Bad Decisions’

The Strokes are giving fans a flood of new material.

On Tuesday, the band debuted the new song and music video “Bad Decisions”.

The song features an ’80s style, and the video matches it with an old-school TV infomercial look that becomes increasingly surreal as it goes along.

“Bad Decisions” is set to be featured on The Strokes’ upcoming album The New Abnormal, which the band revealed at a rally for Bernie Sanders last week, along with several new tracks.

The album is the band’s first since 2013.