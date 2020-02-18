Tiffany Haddish Channels Audrey Hepburn And Praises Her ‘Role Model’ Meryl Streep

She’s leaving “The Kitchen” behind for Breakfast at Tiffany’s!

Tiffany Haddish is channelling her inner Audrey Hepburn and bringing old-school Hollywood glamour back to life for the newest edition of Harper’s Bazaar.

The 40-year-old “Girl’s Trip” actress recreated some of the most iconic scenes from 1961’s “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”, which starred Hepburn as the iconic Holly Golightly.

Opening up in an interview with the magazine, Haddish revealed the female stars that are most inspiring to her. Admitting that Meryl Streep is her “role model”, she said: “She smells like success. She introduced me to Steven Spielberg. I was bowing and stuff: ‘Hello, Mr. Spielberg.’ He was like, ‘You are so delightful. I just love it. You are so funny. You really bring great energy to a room.’ I was like, ‘Oh, thank you … I can do that on set too.’”

The actress also praised her “Like a Boss” co-star Salma Hayek Pinault for teaching her how to speak up for herself on set: “She was telling me how to go about it. It was the best learning experience. I could’ve been fired that day. It very well could’ve been like, ‘Fire Tiffany. We’ll get somebody else.’ That was a chance that I was willing to take. You have to say what you believe. When you have that bad feeling, honour that because that’s the truth. Your emotions are your compass through life.”

Meanwhile, discussing her choice to bat mitzvahed on her 40th birthday last December, she said: “I learned Hebrew and everything. I was doing those bar mitzvahs for like 11 years, so I was always learning things.”

Haddish made the decision after recently finding out about her Jewish roots through a 23andMe test.

While the comedian enjoys meeting her fans most of the time, the star revealed the one occasion when people should think twice before approaching her.

She added: “I don’t mind anybody talking to me, but if I’m eating, that makes me mad because I have a serious relationship with food. When people come over to me when I’m eating, I’m always surprised they’re not like, ‘Tiffany Haddish is an evil bitch.’”