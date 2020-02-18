Drew Barrymore Shares Tribute To The Fitness Trainer Who Got Her In Shape For ‘Santa Clarita Diet’

Drew Barrymore loves her personal trainer.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 44-year-old actress shared a tribute to Marnie Alton, the fitness trainer who helped get her in shape to play the mom-turned-zombie on “Santa Clarita Diet”.

RELATED: Adam Sandler Honoured By Co-Star/Longtime Pal Drew Barrymore At Awards Gala

“This woman is my longtime teacher and dear important friend. She has helped me. Healed me. Encouraged me to keep going when I felt like being strong was an insurmountable task,” Barrymore wrote in the post, along with photos and video from their workout sessions.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Slotted For A New CBS Daytime Talk Show

“We hope the people in the wellness world are actually healthy in their hearts and minds. It’s not all about being terminators!” she continued, “It’s about how to find yourself. How to be your best self. But we need guidance and we hope our teachers are smart and wise and sane! Marnie is one of the greats. Period. And if your looking for a life change or to find your consistent tribe, she is where I found mine.”

Barrymore starred in “Santa Clarita Diet” for three seasons on Netflix, from 2017 to 2019.