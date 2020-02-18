Meghan McCain Fires Back After Joy Behar Asks Who She’s Voting For: ‘It’s None Of Your Business’

When Behar began quoting President Trump, McCain noted that the comments weren’t related, saying, “I’m not defending Trump because I’m attacking Bloomberg.”

“What are you saying then? Who are you going to vote for?” Behar replied.

McCain went on to call out Behar, saying, “I just think it’s so interesting that you have a problem that we are talking about a candidate the way we would any other candidate. He just happens to be at the top, getting the attention right now, which is why we’re talking about it right now. What, I’m supposed to give Bloomberg a pass? Not on this show. Not with this host.”

While the audience cheered, Behar continued to ask McCain who she planned to vote for.

“Who I vote for is none of your business, but I’m not voting for Trump and I’m sure as hell not voting for Bloomberg,” McCain fired back. “It’s none of your business. You guys have done a piss poor job of convincing me that I should vote for a Democrat.”

Though the two politically opposed women are often at odds on the show, McCain and Behar were very friendly last fall when interviewing one another for ET.

“We like each other!” Behar said of McCain. “They keep writing things about how we can’t stand each other.”

McCain agreed at the time, admitting to her co-host, “It genuinely hurts my feelings because our dressing rooms are next door to each other and you and I have the same emotional reaction to things, sometimes in different ways. We’re both upset equally, the equal amount of the same things. I wish people would give us a break, for real.”

