Meghan McCain Fires Back After Joy Behar Asks Who She’s Voting For: ‘It’s None Of Your Business’

By ETOnline.com.

Meghan McCain doesn’t think her co-host on “The View”, Joy Behar, has the right to ask her who she’s voting for in the 2020 presidential election.

The 35-year-old conservative got into it with the 77-year-old liberal on Tuesday’s show, when the topic of Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg came up.

While Behar noted that she thinks Bloomberg is a good opponent for President Donald Trump, McCain had clear reservations, citing troubling past comments the former New York City mayor has made on camera.

“I’m just saying, you want to go up against Trump and you want to take the moral high ground, Democrats. I don’t know if this guy’s going to be the one that you can put your character up against,” McCain said.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP