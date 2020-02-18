Ayesha Curry Has Killer Response To Troll Who Compared Her To A ‘Farm Animal’

Ayesha Curry is the “G.O.A.T” and don’t you forget it.

The “Family Food Fight” host took to Instagram on Monday, sharing some snaps from her trip to Cabo San Lucas with her husband, basketball pro Stephen Curry.

She captioned the post, “All the things.”

While the PDA-filled shots were mostly met with love from fans, one troll decided to spread some hate.

“Steph married to an actual real-life farm animal,” a follower commented.

But the rude message caught Ayesha’s attention, and prompted her to clap back, “Yes, a G.O.A.T. I know.”

“G.O.A.T.” is an acronym meaning the “greatest of all time.”

“The best clap back I’ve ever seen,” one user responded, while another added, “You the real MVP!”