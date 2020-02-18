HBO Releases First Trailer For ‘The Plot Against America’

What would it look like if the United States had decided to align with the Nazis back in World War II?

A brand new alt-history miniseries from the executive producers of “The Wire” explores this terrifying concept.

“The Plot Against America” follows the perils of a Jewish family living in New Jersey after a Nazi-sympathizing political candidate becomes president of the United States.

Winona Ryder joins the cast in this disturbing dystopian drama focusing on what might have happened if known Nazi-sympathizer Charles Lindbergh came to power instead of Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1940 U.S. election.

As the country descends into a downward spiral of fascism, the Levin family is forced to watch on helplessly.

“Boardwalk Empire” star Morgan Spector plays Herman, the patriarch of the family, and Zoe Kazan from “The Deuce” stars as his wife, Bess.

“Stranger Things” star Winona portrays Bess’ sister Evelyn, while “The Batman” star John Turturro plays her future husband, Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf.

The highly-anticipated six-part miniseries premieres on HBO on Monday, March 16 at 10 p.m. ET.