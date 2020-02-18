Ryan Murphy Shares First Look At Ewan McGregor In ‘Halston’

Ewan McGregor is busy at work with Ryan Murphy.

In a brand new teaser clip posted to the famed producer’s Instagram, fans are getting a sneak peek at McGregor as fashion designer Halston who shot to fame designing Jackie Kennedy’s hats before breaking into the fashion world in the ’70s.

Murphy’s upcoming series, “Halston”, is rumoured to follow the designer as he loses control of his company in the ’80s before dying from AIDS at 57-years-old.

“Halston” already has an all-star cast with Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher, Rebecca Davan as Elsa Peretti, David Pittu as Joe Eula, Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, Sullivan Jones as Ed Austin and Gianfranco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo.

According to Murphy, the show began shooting Tuesday. No word on an expected premiere date.