Harry Styles Becomes Emotional During Brit Awards Performance Of ‘Falling’

Harry Styles took to the stage of the Brit Awards on Tuesday to deliver an emotional performance of his new single “Falling”.
Appearing to become tearful as he sang, The Express reported that many fans believed he was paying tribute to former girlfriend Caroline Flack, who tragically took her own life on Saturday.
Styles, who arrived at the award show sporting a black ribbon on his lapel in apparent tribute to the late TV host, with whom Styles reportedly remained close after briefly dating in 2011.
RELATED: Livestream: Watch The 2020 Brit Awards Live
For the performance, Styles changed into a frilly all-white ensemble, capped off with white suspenders and white lace gloves.
Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the emotion-filled performance: