Harry Styles Becomes Emotional During Brit Awards Performance Of ‘Falling’

Harry Styles performs on stage at the Brit Awards 2020 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Harry Styles took to the stage of the Brit Awards on Tuesday to deliver an emotional performance of his new single “Falling”.

Appearing to become tearful as he sang, The Express reported that many fans believed he was paying tribute to former girlfriend Caroline Flack, who tragically took her own life on Saturday.

Styles, who arrived at the award show sporting a black ribbon on his lapel in apparent tribute to the late TV host, with whom Styles reportedly remained close after briefly dating in 2011.

Photo: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

For the performance, Styles changed into a frilly all-white ensemble, capped off with white suspenders and white lace gloves.

Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the emotion-filled performance:

.@HarryStyles’ performance of Falling at The BRIT AWARDS is simply mesmerizing. Stop making me cry!!!!! #BRITs pic.twitter.com/YL2bJQuivO — Connor Malbeuf (@ConnorMMalbeuf) February 18, 2020

Absolutely beautiful. Can’t wait to re-watch it again and again and again ♥️ — Dani ♥️ (@romcomhes) February 18, 2020

I’m crying again I’m cryyying 😭😩❤️ — Val. (@Vvaal11) February 18, 2020