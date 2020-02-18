Pearl Jam Drops Single, ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’

Less than a month after releasing their first single in two years, Dance of the Clairvoyants, grunge rock outfit Pearl Jam has already put out another new song. It’s called “Superblood Wolfmoon”.

The three-minute, 50-second track dropped on Tuesday morning, following a week of teasing by the band, in which a quick snippet of the high-energy, upbeat rock anthem could be heard when fans pointed their cellphones to the moon through the band’s own digital app by using augmented-reality technology.

“Superblood Wolfmoon” also serves as the second taste of Pearl Jam’s upcoming album, Gigaton — their first record in seven years.

It’s the second of 12 brand new original tracks from the Josh Evans-produced record, including the yet-to-be-released songs “Seven O’Clock”, “Retrograde” and “River Cross”.

Gigaton, the long-awaited 11th studio album by Pearl Jam, is scheduled for a March 27 release worldwide.

On the album as a whole, longtime Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament said in a press release, “I can’t tell you how proud I am about this group of songs.”

“As you know,” he added, “we took our time and that benefited us taking more chances.”

For additional band updates or additional tour dates, you can visit the official Pearl Jam website.

Superblood Wolfmoon and Dance of the Clairvoyants are now available through all major streaming platforms.

Ahead of Gigaton’s release this spring, Pearl Jam will play four concerts in four Canadian cities: Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City and Hamilton, Ont.

Tickets for the highly-anticipated events are now on sale, with only select tickets remaining for each show.

Pearl Jam’s 2020 Canadian tour dates:

March 18 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

March 20 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 22 — Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre

March 24 — Hamilton, Ont. @FirstOntario Centre

