Billie Eilish Tears Up While Accepting Brit Award: ‘I’ve Felt Very Hated Recently’

Billie Eilish had an emotional night at the 2020 Brit Awards.

The singer, 18, not only performed her new single, the “007: No Time To Die” theme song “No Time To Die”, but she also took home the International Female Solo Artist award.

But while hitting the stage to accept the honour, Eilish got teary-eyed, “I’ve felt very hated recently and when I was on the stage seeing all you guys smiling at me, it made me want to cry.”

She added, “So, thank you.”

The emotional speech came after Eilish opened up about stopping herself from reading Instagram comments, she told “BBC Breakfast” it was “ruining her life.”

“I still try to like fan posts, and especially if I see fans anywhere, I just want to talk to them and be around them, because they’re people,” she explained. “They’re like friends of mine. But the Internet is ruining my life.”