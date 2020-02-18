Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Sparkly Pumps Are Going Viral

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s sense of style is sending the beloved Supreme Court justice into viral superstardom.

RBG, 86, stopped by an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. recently to present philanthropist and art patron Agnes Gund with the inaugural Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award, but it’s her choice of shoes that has everyone talking.

Posing with a group of this year’s recipients, Bader Ginsburg’s sparkly silver pumps take centre stage.

Martha Stewart also joined RBG at the event and later shared an Instagram post, giving fans a closer look at the killer outfit.

Check out some of the fan reaction:

Stay safe, stay cool, stay long, Justice Ginsberg. — eastoftheborder (@eastoftheborder) February 17, 2020

I am so loving this. Go Notorious RBG. — Lissette (@Lissett07521957) February 17, 2020

All we need to know is the fabulousness of RBG's shoes!👠👑 — Chrissy (@FanastaciaLA) February 18, 2020