Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Sparkly Pumps Are Going Viral

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s sense of style is sending the beloved Supreme Court justice into viral superstardom.
RBG, 86, stopped by an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. recently to present philanthropist and art patron Agnes Gund with the inaugural Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award, but it’s her choice of shoes that has everyone talking.
RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Reveals ‘Sage Advice’ Ruth Bader Ginsburg Gave Her About Marriage
Posing with a group of this year’s recipients, Bader Ginsburg’s sparkly silver pumps take centre stage.
Martha Stewart also joined RBG at the event and later shared an Instagram post, giving fans a closer look at the killer outfit.
RELATED: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Awarded Honourary Degree In First Outing Since Cancer Treatment
View this post on Instagram
Last evening was very special and enlightening Justice @ruth.bader.ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsberg bestowed the first Woman of Leadership award on Agnes “Aggie” Gund @agnesgund in a formal ceremony in the Library of Congress in Washington . It was such a distinct pleasure to be involved in such an illustrious event. Thank you Julie Offerman for establishing this distinguished award . And thank you Justice Ginsberg and Aggie Gund for being the leaders you are!!!!!
Check out some of the fan reaction: