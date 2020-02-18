‘Good Times’ Actress Ja’net DuBois Dead At 74

Actress Ja’net Dubois, best known for playing sassy neighbour Wilona Woods on 1970s sitcom hit “Good Times”, has passed away at 74.

According to a report from TMZ, family of the actress/singer confirmed that she died “unexpectedly” in her sleep.

“We’re told Ja’net hadn’t complained of any specific ailments recently, and appeared to be in good health to those around her,” noted TMZ, adding that she attended a fan event in Hollywood a few weeks ago.

In addition to her role on the show, which ran from 1974 until 1979, DuBois also wrote and sang the theme song for another hit sitcom of the era, “Movin’ On Up” from “The Jeffersons”.

Nobody made an entrance like Willona. Rest, Ja'Net Dubois.❤️

Both before and after “Good Times”, DuBois was a frequent presence on the small screen, with guest starring appearances on dozens of TV shows over the years, including “Beverly Hills, 90210”, “Everybody Loves Raymond”, “Touched By An Angel”, “Home Improvement” and “ER”. On the big screen, she portrayed Mama Bosley (mother of Bernie Mac’s Bosley) in “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle”.