Bong Joon Ho’s Interpreter Says Her Award Season Adventure Has ‘Been Nothing But A Privilege’

Anyone who watched the Oscars would have recognized a familiar presence onstage each of the many times South Korean director Bong Joon Ho took to the stage to accept an award for “Parasite”: his interpreter, who has been translating his words at events and galas throughout the past few months of Hollywood’s award season.

Her name is Sharon Choi, and she writes about the often-surreal experience of being the director’s constant companion throughout it all in a new essay for Variety.

“The past six months has been a blur of new cities, microphones and good news, with endless orders of honey lemon tea as I tried to preserve my voice,” she writes. “Driven from one crowd to the next, I shook hands with hundreds of people whose eyes shone with the excitement of having watched a special film. Moments alone were still riddled with the absurdity that I was sharing hand sanitizers with a man whose films I’d organized movie nights for in college.”

It all started for Choi in April 2019, when she “received a last-minute email asking me to interpret a phone interview with Bong Joon Ho,” which led to what was supposed to be a two-day stint as his interpreter at Cannes, and ultimately launched her on a journey that culminated onstage at the Kodak Theatre during the Academy Awards.

“This journey has been nothing but a privilege,” she writes. “I got to witness firsthand the roaring laughter for the comedy duo that became Bong and Song Kang Ho, the standing ovation for the ‘Parasite’ cast when they won the ensemble prize at the SAG Awards, and the golden hue that fell upon the audience as Bong paid tribute to Martin Scorsese on the Oscars stage. I got to meet some of my personal heroes.”

Among these: “I told Phoebe Waller-Bridge that I wished for a Hot Priest for Christmas,” even as the “Parasite” director “made fun of how starstruck I was. But above all, the true gifts are the private conversations and one-on-one relationships I got to form with team members and artists I saw on a daily basis during this job. I will spend the next years of my life doing my best to earn the chance to work with these people again. It will take a while.”

You can read the essay in its entirety right here.