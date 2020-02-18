Kevin Freshwater hosts an online talk show, and posts comedy bits on Facebook. One of these is one he calls “Finish the Lyric, in which he pops up to unsuspecting pedestrians, sings them a verse of a popular song and then asks them to complete it.

In his latest, he happens upon a woman exiting a subway, and asks her to complete the lyrics to Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” from “A Star is Born”.

She obliges — and then some, unleashing a powerful voice full of emotion that would give Gaga a run for her money.

The clip has since gone viral, boasting 6.1 million views and counting.

Turns out the woman he happened to assail is a professional singer named Charlotte Awbery, whose social media is already blowing up (you can also check out some of her covers on YouTube).

You can watch the incredible clip at the 2:13 mark in the video above, or see the isolated performance in the tweet below).