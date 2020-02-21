Singer Charlotte Awbery Responds After Viral Lady Gaga ‘Shallow’ Clip Receives More Than 18 Million Views

The singer behind an amazing viral clip that’s been viewed more than 18 million times is responding to her sudden internet fame.

It all began when Kevin Freshwater, who hosts an online talk show and posts comedy bits on Facebook, shared a clip of his “Finish the Lyric” bit, in which he pops up to unsuspecting pedestrians, sings them a verse of a popular song and then asks them to complete it.

In this particular clip, he happens upon a woman exiting a subway, and asks her to complete the lyrics to Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” from “A Star is Born”.

She obliges — and then some, unleashing a powerful voice full of emotion that would give Gaga a run for her money.

The clip quickly went viral; at last count it’s been viewed 18.5 million times and counting.

Turns out the woman he happened to assail is a professional singer named Charlotte Awbery, whose social media is already blowing up (you can also check out some of her covers on YouTube).

You can watch the incredible clip at the 2:13 mark in the video above, or see the isolated performance in the tweet below).

Awbery is responding to her sudden fame, sending out her thanks via Instagram.

Meanwhile, the legions of new fans Awbery has been earning have been discovering some of her other incredible covers of songs from artists such as Ariana Grande and Whitney Houston — here’s a sampling:

