Brit Awards Pay Homage To Caroline Flack: ‘She Will Be Sorely Missed’

Caroline Flack seen on the red carpet during the Brit Awards 2019 at The O2, Peninsula Square in London.

Caroline Flack was remembered Tuesday during the Brit Awards.

The “Love Island” host, who passed away on the weekend at age 40, was honoured during the ceremony by host Jack Whitehall, who remembered her as a “member of the Brits family,” reported the Hollywood Reporter.

Flack appeared at numerous editions of the U.K. awards gala over the years, and Whitehall praised the energy she brought to the show.

“She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun,” Whitehall said. “She will be sorely missed. I’m sure I speak for everyone when I say our thoughts are with her friends and family.”

Flack’s family issued a statement on Saturday about her passing. “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

Flack had stepped away from hosting “Love Island” after being charged with domestic assault after an incident involving her partner, tennis player Lewis Burton. Her trial was to have started in March.

ITV, which airs “Love Island” in the U.K., issued a statement responding to news of Flack’s death.

Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends. — ITV2 (@itv2) February 15, 2020

In addition to Whitehall’s tribute, Harry Styles delivered an emotional performance of his single “Fallen”, which many fans saw as a tribute to Flack (Styles and Flack dated briefly nearly a decade ago, but reportedly remained close).