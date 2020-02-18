James Taylor Reveals Joni Mitchell Is ‘Coming Back Musically’

Joni Mitchell has been laying low in recent years after the 76-year-old Canadian music icon suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter’s last public appearance was in 2018, when she appeared at a special tribute concert in honour or her 75th birthday, where she appeared to be on the mend — although she didn’t perform.

But could there be some new music coming from the woman who brought us such iconic hits as “Big Yellow Taxi” and “Free Man in Paris”?

According to longtime friend James Taylor… perhaps.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the “Fire and Rain” singer, 71, dropped a tanatalizing hint that Mitchell may be returning to the studio — if she hasn’t already.

“Yes, I think she’s coming back musically,” said Taylor.

“It’s amazing to see her come back to the surface,” he added.

According to Taylor, he and Mitchell recently reignited their longtime friendship, which began in the late 1960s.

“We’ve continued to have a friendship and, well, I recently sort of re-engaged with Joni, and that’s been wonderful,” he explained.

“She came to a show of mine recently, at the Hollywood Bowl, which was an unusual thing for her to do. But she’s recovering, she’s coming back — which is an amazing thing to be able to do — and I wonder what she has to tell us about that.”

Mitchell’s last studio album was 2007’s Shine.