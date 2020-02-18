Pete Davidson Is A Bad Influence In New Trailer For Coming-Of-Age Comedy ‘Big Time Adolescence’

Pete Davidson has a big couple of months coming up, beginning with his return to “Saturday Night Live” after his stint in rehab, followed by the premiere of his first Netflix standup comedy special later this month.

Following the premiere of his special, Davidson will next be seen in a new coming-of-age comedy for Hulu, “Big Time Adolescence”, which debuted its first trailer on Tuesday.

In the film, naive 16-year-old Mo (Griffin Gluck) struggles to navigate the minefield that is high school, following “the destructive guidance of his best friend, an aimless college dropout (Davidson),” explains the film’s synopsis.

RELATED: Pete Davidson Is Coming To Netflix With A Brand-New Standup Special

In addition to Davidson and Gluck, other stars in the film including Colson Baker (a.k.a. rapper Machine Gun Kelly), Emily Arlook, Thomas Barbusca, Oona Laurence and Sydney Sweeney.

“Big Time Adolescence” debuts in select theatres on March 13 before making its Hulu debut on March 20.