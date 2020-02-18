Jason Momoa Sightings Overtake Toronto As Actor Hits Town To Film New Season Of ‘See’

Anyone in Toronto at the moment who walks down the street, does a double take and says, “Did I just pass Aquaman?” is probably correct, because Jason Momoa is currently in the city, and he’s been getting around.

According to Narcity, social media has been full of Momoa sightings in recent days as the former “Game of Thrones” star is in town filming the second season of his Apple TV+ drama “See”, in which he plays a sightless warrior in a dystopian future.

So what has Momoa been up to in Toronto? Seeking out ramen and/or sushi, apparently, as there have been numerous reports of the 40-year-old actor in various restaurants.

Meanwhile, according to the numerous Momoa sightings shared on social media, it appears he’s been out and about:

So I was on a double date tonight and my friend goes “isn’t that guy famous?” And I look up expecting to see to see a Toronto celebrity but no, walking into the restaurant was Jason Momoa. And even in a snowstorm he was still wearing a t-shirt — yasmine (@yasminemirkovic) February 10, 2020

What is Jason Momoa doing in Toronto? I go out for a break earlier today at work and this dude is right by my work place 😩 — ® (@ThisShitIsHard) February 16, 2020