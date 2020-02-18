Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Use Of ‘Sussex Royal’ Brand Under Discussion, Source Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could potentially face having to drop the word “royal” from their Royal Sussex brand if current discussions don’t conclude in their favour, ET has learned.

According to a royal source, talks are ongoing about whether the couple can continue to use “Sussex Royal” given that they recently stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

“As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the royal family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word ‘royal,’ in this context, needed to be reviewed,” the source says. “Discussions are still ongoing.”

The source added that plans are also continuing for the couple’s new organization.

“As part of the process to transition the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into their new chapter, planning has been well underway around the launch of their new non-profit organization,” the source said. “Details will be shared in due course.”

The news comes after ET recently learned that the two had attended brainstorming meetings with professors at Stanford University in connection with the new charitable organization.

The new non-profit comes after the couple announced their royal exit in January and commenced their new life in Canada with their son, Archie.

The smiling couple was photographed getting off a commercial flight at Victoria International Airport in British Columbia on Friday.

According to another ET source, the couple is relishing West Coast life, with Meghan’s healthy habits “rubbing off” on Harry, who has adopted more of a plant-based diet and shown an interest in cooking.

“Meghan has always been very health-conscious,” the source says. “Her healthy habits are rubbing off on Harry too.”

