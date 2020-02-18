Mel Gibson Trends On Twitter When Bushy-Bearded Star Is Spotted At Ottawa Senators Game

Actor Mel Gibson and Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk watch the Senators and Buffalo Sabres in NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Hands up: who checked Twitter on Tuesday night and uttered some version of the phrase, “Why the [insert preferred expletive] is Mel Gibson trending?”

The reason is because the “Braveheart” star, currently in Ottawa filming his Santa-themed movie “Fatman”, was spotted taking in an Ottawa Senators game.

As Inside Ottawa reported earlier this month, the Oscar-winning actor-director has been in Ottawa since January working on the holiday film, in which he stars as “an unorthodox Santa Claus who is fighting his declining business.”

Photos and video were posted on Tuesday night of Gibson watching the game with Senators owner Eugene Melynyk, apparently as his guest.

As a result, #MelGibson began trending on Twitter, not just for his attendance at the game but also, apparently, for his Santa-like beard.

The whole thing led to the usual flurry of Twitter hilarity. Here’s a sampling:

