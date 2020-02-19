Jenna Dewan Engaged To Steve Kazee: ‘You Have My Heart’

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee have taken the next step in their adorable romance.

The “Flirty Dancing” host took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that she and Kazee are engaged!

“A lifetime to love and grow with you… you have my heart ❤️” Dewan captioned a romantic snapshot of herself and her new fiancé.

Meanwhile, Kazee shared the same heartfelt pic, along with some romantic lyrics from the song “Let It Breathe” by the Water Liars.

“When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen,” Kazee wrote. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

The engagement comes just a few months after the couple first announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Dewan — who shares a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum — sparked a romance with Kazee in late 2018, and the pair have been effusive about their love and support for one another since.

ET spoke with Dewan in December, during a visit to the “Flirty Dancing” set in Santa Monica, and she opened up about the “unspoken chemistry” that brought her and Kazee together.

“You just know if you have it,” she explained. “It’s the sparks that fly and it just works really well.”

“I am in a really great place and totally in love. It’s nice,” she added with a smile. Check out the video below to hear more.

