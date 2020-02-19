Chris Pratt Teases ‘Jurassic World 3’, Says It Feels Like The Franchise Is Coming To An End: ‘It’s Got Everybody In It’

Chris Pratt teases the end of the “Jurassic World” franchise during an appearance on Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The actor reveals he’s leaving to film “Jurassic World 3” the day after the interview, insisting: “I’m not allowed to say anything, but I’ll tell you everything.”

Pratt also says “this feels like it” when asked if the movies might be coming to an end.

The “Onward” star continues, “It’s got pretty much everybody in it. Maybe I just blew it, but I don’t care.

“I know that like all the cast from the original ‘Jurassic Park’ is coming back,” comparing the movie to “Avengers: Endgame”.

Pratt says he’ll be filming the flick on and off from now until July, admitting: “I can’t wait.

“The story is really engaging, really cool.”

Pratt also talks about suffering a painful sunburn while honeymooning with his wife Katherine, as well as sitting in the hot seat for a game of “Ellen’s Burning Questions”.