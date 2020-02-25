‘Jurassic World 3’ Begins Production, Chris Pratt Teases Return Of Original ‘Jurassic Park’ Cast

Just a week after Chris Pratt teased the end of the “Jurassic World” franchise during an appearance on “Ellen DeGeneres Show”, director Colin Trevorrow reveals production has begun on the film.

Trevorrow shared a picture from the first day of filming on Tuesday on Twitter, announcing there are more updates from the set to come.

Last week, Pratt told Ellen Degeneres he was about to start filming: “I’m not allowed to say anything, but I’ll tell you everything.”

Pratt also says “this feels like it” when asked if the movies might be coming to an end.

The “Onward” star continues, “It’s got pretty much everybody in it. Maybe I just blew it, but I don’t care.

“I know that like all the cast from the original ‘Jurassic Park’ is coming back,” comparing the movie to “Avengers: Endgame”.

Pratt says he’ll be filming the flick on and off from now until July, admitting: “I can’t wait.

“The story is really engaging, really cool,” Pratt says of the film which is due in theatres in 2021.

Pratt also talks about suffering a painful sunburn while honeymooning with his wife Katherine, as well as sitting in the hot seat for a game of “Ellen’s Burning Questions”.