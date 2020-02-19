Ben Affleck Says He Left ‘The Batman’ So He Wouldn’t ‘Drink Himself To Death’

Ben Affleck just couldn’t take playing the Caped Crusader anymore.

In a candid new interview with the New York Times, the actor gets personal, revealing the reason he dropped out of “The Batman” after playing the hero in multiple films.

RELATED: Ben Affleck Admits Divorce From Jennifer Garner Is ‘The Biggest Regret Of My Life’

“I showed somebody the ‘Batman’ script,” Affleck said. “They said, ‘I think the script is good. I also think you’ll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went through again.’”

The 47-year-old, who was originally set to star in and direct the standalone Batman film, opened up about dealing with alcoholism, particularly in the wake of his separation from Jennifer Garner in 2015.

“I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart,” Affleck said.

RELATED: Ben Affleck Personifies Team Spirit In ‘The Way Back’ Trailer

“You’re trying to make yourself feel better with eating or drinking or sex or gambling or shopping or whatever,” he continued. “But that ends up making your life worse. Then you do more of it to make that discomfort go away. Then the real pain starts. It becomes a vicious cycle you can’t break. That’s at least what happened to me.”

Director Matt Reeves has since taken over “The Batman”, casting Robert Pattinson in the lead, along with Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, John Turturro as Falcone, Andy Serkis as Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as Penguin.

The film is scheduled for release June 25, 2021.