Buckingham Palace Criticized By Royals Fans For Wishing Prince Andrew A Happy 60th Birthday

Buckingham Palace suffered a backlash Wednesday for wishing Prince Andrew a happy 60th birthday.

The Royal Family Twitter account, which has updates on the Queen and other members of the royals, shared two snaps of Andrew, one of him as a baby and one more current photo.

The profile posted:

On this day in 1960, Prince Andrew was born at Buckingham Palace, the first child born to a reigning monarch for 103 years. Happy Birthday to The Duke of York. pic.twitter.com/zoZErBHQbG — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 19, 2020

The message comes after Andrew announced he’d be stepping down from public duties for the foreseeable future after hitting headlines due to his alleged friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Many Twitter users pointed out the above, insisting the Palace shouldn’t be sending their well-wishes.

See some of the comments below.

The RF should have just given him wishes in private, even a private party, if the Queen wants because it's her son. But, private. This was not a wise choice given ALL the issues. — LaTanya (@LMonCampus) February 19, 2020

Just wondering why there’s celebrations for him and why he’s kept his title ?? Considering all the bad publicity and shame he’s brought on the family while others who decide to live in another country loose theirs Suppose one rule for him — Deirdre Ward (@DeirdreWard18) February 19, 2020

Oh yeah, the man that 'upholds the Queen's values' so that he's still a 'royal', still has his HRH, still military appointed, still public funded. Cute. pic.twitter.com/iDqPHaYRnC — Catnip. (@lu_cia94) February 19, 2020

Turned out to be a bit of a failure didn’t he! — Duchess of Exeter #Brexit (@WhosFibbing) February 19, 2020

I'm no Mystic Meg but this won't go the way you intended. — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) February 19, 2020

ET Canada has contacted the Palace for a comment.