Buckingham Palace Criticized By Royals Fans For Wishing Prince Andrew A Happy 60th Birthday

Buckingham Palace suffered a backlash Wednesday for wishing Prince Andrew a happy 60th birthday.
The Royal Family Twitter account, which has updates on the Queen and other members of the royals, shared two snaps of Andrew, one of him as a baby and one more current photo.
The profile posted:
RELATED: Prince Andrew Continues To Represent Queen Elizabeth Despite Stepping Down After Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
The message comes after Andrew announced he’d be stepping down from public duties for the foreseeable future after hitting headlines due to his alleged friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Many Twitter users pointed out the above, insisting the Palace shouldn’t be sending their well-wishes.
RELATED: UK Debates If Prince Andrew Should Have Flag Flown On His Birthday
See some of the comments below.
ET Canada has contacted the Palace for a comment.