The Weeknd Shares New Song ‘After Hours’ From Upcoming Album

The Weeknd is teasing his long-awaited new album.

On Tuesday, the Canadian singer shared the menacing art for the upcoming After Hours, his first full piece of work since 2016’s Starboy, revealing a March 20 release date for the album.

Album Cover (New Track Tonight) pic.twitter.com/NOA9R9hkYD — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 18, 2020

The track, also titled “After Hours”, features the Weeknd’s signature haunted style.

In the years since his last album, the singer has also released the six-track EP My Dear Melancholy, and teamed up with SZA and Travis Scott for the “Game of Thrones”-inspired “Power is Power”.

In November, the Weeknd released two new tracks, “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless”, and in December he appeared as himself in the acclaimed Adam Sandler film “Uncut Gems”.

Fans, meanwhile, were over the moon to learn After Hours will be out next month.

