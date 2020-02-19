Justin Bieber Goes Country With Remix Of ‘Yummy’ Featuring Florida Georgia Line

By Katie Colley.

Justin Bieber is going country again.

For his second country collaboration in just a few months, Bieber teams up with Florida Georgia Line for a country remix of his hit single “Yummy”.

The country crossover also includes a new verse.

“Let me take it to the country / We can call it home cookin’ / I’m your chicken, you’re my dumplin’,” they sing in the track. “We say grace, I say thanks / For my baby and this drink / Let me slide on over, girl, and get a taste.”

Bieber released the original version of the song in early January as his first solo single in two and a half years and as the first single off his new album Changes.

The 25-year-old Canadian star recently made waves in the country music world, teaming up with Dan + Shay for their smash hit “10,000 Hours”, which had the biggest first-week streaming total in country music history.

Listen to the country remix of “Yummy” above.

