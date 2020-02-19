Salma Hayek Hilariously Responds To Botox Accusations

Salma Hayek is looking beautiful and confident.

On Tuesday, the “Frida” star shared a sun-soaked photo on Instagram of herself on the beach.

But as usual, someone had to try to spoil the good vibes.

A commenter responded to the photo, “Too much Botox :(. Not needed Salma!”

Plenty of fans chastised the user, and amazingly, Hayek herself also chimed in to hilariously shut the person down.

“I don’t have Botox,” she wrote. “But thank you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it’s time.”

Back in December, Hayek told “Entertainment Tonight” that she actually wanted to get Botox or lip fillers for her role in “Like a Boss”.

“I was so excited to do it because I’ve never done it,” she said. “I wanted to see what happens.”

Unfortunately for her, work got in the way, including a film shoot during which she couldn’t have the “leftovers” from the injections.

“Maybe it’s for the best,” Hayek added. “Maybe I would have gotten addicted to it or something.”