Ellen DeGeneres Weighs In On That Viral Video Showing A Man Punching The Back Of A Woman’s Airplane Seat

Ellen DeGeneres has her say on the viral video showing a man punching the back of a woman’s seat on an airplane during Wednesday’s show.

DeGeneres shows a clip of the man in question constantly hitting the woman’s seat after she reclined it.

The talk-show host points out the lady had put her seat up while the man, who sat in the last row and so, couldn’t lower his seat, ate, but then put it down again afterward.

DeGeneres tells the audience, before asking them to say who they agree with: “I can’t even believe there’s a debate over this.”

She goes on, “To me, the only time it’s ever okay to punch someone’s seat is if the seat punches you first.

“Airline seats are made to recline. She has a right… don’t pick on her like a third-grader.

“We need to learn more compassion.”

DeGeneres then puts a spin on her usual signoff by telling everyone, “Recline to one another.”