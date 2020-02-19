Garth Brooks And Blake Shelton Release Live Performance Of ‘Dive Bar’

Blake Shelton and Garth Brooks are finally giving fans a look at their first live performance of their hit song “Dive Bar”.

The “Friends in Low Places” hitmaker invited Shelton onstage back in July for a surprise performance of their new, rowdy track.

From Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, Shelton and Brooks rocked the stage following the show’s opening number.

The next day, the singer took to Instagram praising his fellow Oklahoma native, writing, “Two okies in a 40,000 seat #DiveBar!!! Boise, you and @BlakeShelton are THE BEST!”

The duo also released an underwater-themed music video for the country-rock hit back in November.

While singing about “Spend[ing] the weekend in the deep end of a dive bar,” the singers perform the hit underwater, which is actually inside a liquor bottle at Shelton’s Nashville bar Ole Red.

“Dive Bar” was released in June and will be featured on Brooks’ upcoming album Fun.