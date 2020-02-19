Dwyane Wade Reached Out To The Cast Of ‘Pose’ To Learn About Gender Identity Pronouns After His Daughter Came Out As Transgender

Dwyane Wade spoke further about his 12-year-old daughter Zaya coming out as transgender during an appearance on Tuesday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

Wade revealed how he and his wife Gabrielle Union contacted the cast of “Pose” to learn more about gender identity pronouns.

The former basketball pro told Andy Cohen, “The lesson that my wife and I learned, first of all, is we got information… we reached out [to the ‘Pose’ cast] about pronouns. We wanted to make sure we didn’t get it wrong.

“We wanted to make sure we got all the pronouns right… we are learning in this process as well.”

Wade is father to Zaire, 18, Zaya, 12, and Xavier, 6, from previous relationships, and one-year-old daughter Kaavia with Union.

The star recently appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, where he told the host his daughter had decided one day that she was ready to live her truth.

“When our child comes home with a question, when our child comes home with an issue, when our child comes home with anything, it’s our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information that we can, the best feedback that we can.

“And that doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved in it.”