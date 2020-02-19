Ellen Page Tackles Canada’s Environmental Racism In ‘There’s Something In The Water’ Documentary Trailer

Ellen Page is shining a light on inequities experienced by some Canadians.

In her new documentary “There’s Something in the Water”, co-directed by Ian Daniel, the actress and activist focuses on the effects of environmental racism on black and indigenous communities in Nova Scotia.

“In Canada, your postal code determines your health,” sociologist Ingrid Waldron says in the trailer for the film. “So we know that where you live has bearing on your well-being. Indigenous and black communities are the ones that tend to be located near hazardous sites.”

Page, who grew up in Nova Scotia, uses the documentary to spotlight the women standing up against government and private actors bringing pollution and dumping toxic waste in areas that affect local residents.

“You see how these issues are life or death, literally,” Page told TIME magazine. “The lack of response by the government and how much individuals have been silenced in these situations is absolutely just atrocious and appalling.”

“There’s Something in the Water” had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019.