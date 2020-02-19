Disney+ Releases Helpful ‘Star Wars’ Timeline Ahead Of ‘Clone Wars’ Season 7 Premiere

If you’re confused about what happened in the “Star Wars” franchise, Disney+ has your back.

To celebrate the release of the seventh and final season of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” Friday, the streaming service released a helpful timeline.

The graphic, shared on Twitter, begins with “The Phantom Menace” and ends with “The Rise of Skywalker”.

The final season of @StarWars: #TheCloneWars premieres this Friday on #DisneyPlus, so there’s no better time to break down WHEN the series takes place. Start your lightspeed journey through the timeline below! ⬇⬇⬇ pic.twitter.com/Wcd5TLXZJ9 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 19, 2020

Despite the latter being the final film, there’s plenty more to come in the “Star Wars” world.

“The Mandalorian” is set to return this October, as well as the untitled Cassian Andor series starring Diego Luna.

The upcoming show is set to undergo script rewrites, according to Geeks WorldWide Wednesday.

The website stated production will now be pushed back. Filming was set to begin in June.