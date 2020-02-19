Carol Kane Says She Felt ‘Shame’ Over Her Iconic Voice, Wasted Years Thinking She ‘Wasn’t Pretty Enough’

She may be recognized for her distinctive voice but Carol Kane says she feels “shame” over how she sounds.

The actress, who has memorably appeared in films including “Annie Hall”, “Scrooged”, “The Princess Bride” and the TV series “Taxi” and “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” tells People, “I wish my voice was deep and beautiful and sexy.”

“It’s just an odd voice,” she adds, sharing that phone operators are often able to discern who she is when hearing her voice over the phone.

While Kane’s on-screen roles have often highlighted her voice, she has also lowered it for select roles including as Madame Morrible in Wicked, the role she originated on Broadway.

At age 67, the actress, who will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s “Hunters”, also shares the advice she’d give to her younger self.

“To try and enjoy my beauty that I had when I was young. I thought I wasn’t pretty enough. I look back and I think, ‘Boy, I wasted those 15 years,'” Kane says.