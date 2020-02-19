New American Neil Young Calls Donald Trump ‘A Disgrace To My Country’ In Sharp Open Letter

Neil Young is living life as a recently naturalized American citizen by laying hard into Donald Trump.

In a new open letter on his website, the Canadian-American musician takes aim at the U.S. president, writing, “You are a disgrace to my country.”

Young attacks Trump for a number of his policy positions and his handling of the economy.

“Your mindless destruction of our shared natural resources, our environment and our relationships with friends around the world is unforgivable,” he writes. “Your policies, decisions and short-term thinking continue to exacerbate the Climate Crisis.”

The singer also took issue with the use of his song “Keep on Rockin’ in the Free World” at Trump rallies.

“‘Keep on Rockin’ in the Free World’ is not a song you can trot out at one of your rallies. Perhaps you could have been a bass player and played in a rock and roll band,” Young writes. “That way you could be on stage at a rally every night in front of your fans, if you were any good, and you might be. . .”

He adds, “Every time “Keep on Rockin’ in the Free World” or one of my songs is played at your rallies, I hope you hear my voice. Remember it is the voice of a tax-paying US citizen who does not support you. Me.”

Young also makes clear, “I don’t blame the people who voted for you. I support their right to express themselves, although they have been lied to, and in many cases believed the lies, they are true Americans. I have their back.”