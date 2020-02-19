Exclusive: Josh Groban Gets Candid About Managing His Mental Health: ‘You Find Tools To Cope’

John Groban is opening up about his mental health in an exclusive sit-down interview with ET Canada‘s Sangita Patel.

The musician, who recently discussed his life with anxiety and depression on “The View”, tells Sangita about turning to friends and therapy during an interview at the Fallsview Casino Resort in Niagara Falls.

“You find tools to cope. You find ways, healthy ways to deal with it,” Groban explains. “There’s plenty of unhealthy ways to deal with it but those are always just sweeping under the rug its not dealing with the root issues and why those things exist. And you spend enough time self-evaluating and having great friends and therapy is great.”

Groban says he finds music “healing,” likening performing to therapy.

“I think a lot of the time the fans kind of assume that the music is just for them, it’s for them to feel at peace with but honestly it is just as therapeutic for the singer as it is for the listener,” he adds.

Now, Groban says he’s in a “really happy place” regarding not only his mental health but his career.

“I feel you know so much of my career was under such a pressure cooker and you know, when you’re discovered at such a young age and you work with people who are very, very brilliant but also very type A about their brilliance, you get swept along for the ride. And there’s a lot of figuring out to do while you’re also pretending to know what’s going on inside you,” he explains. “So now at the wise old age of 38, I feel both in control of what I do and really at peace with and excited about what my strengths are, and what I love to do for people. But I’m also kind of wise enough now to feel like I can stop and smell the roses and it won’t all just go away.”

Groban tells Sangita he’s reached his idea of success “on paper” when it comes to his career but still has some work to do elsewhere.

“I still need to get better at balance in my life, because career-wise absolutely,” he says. “I’m like a little behind in all the other stuff, you know, so one of these days I would love to start a family and I would love to at some point like be the dad to my kids that my dad’s been to us.”

The musician admits that it can be hard to strike a balance with his personal life when “you make a decision to dive into this kind of universe.”

“There’s lots of pressure and lots of places you have to go and you have to pick up the phone and you have to go to Sweden, you gotta go somewhere else. So there’s been a lot of things that have gotten in the way of making me feel like it would be fair to a family right now and so making time for that would be a goal,” he adds.