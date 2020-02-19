‘The Office’ Actress Jenna Fischer Finally Reveals What Jim’s Teapot Card Really Said

Jenna Fischer has finally answered the burning question that fans of “The Office” have waited 15 years for: What exactly was written in the teapot card that Jim gave to Pam?

In the latest episode of the “Office Ladies” podcast, Fischer and her former co-star Angela Kinsey gave fans the answers that they’ve been dying to know.

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey. Photo: Instagram/Jenna Fischer

In the show’s second season, Jim (played by John Krasinski) picks Pam’s name for the office’s Secret Santa. The lovestruck salesman goes out of his way to get her the perfect present, picking out a bright green teapot, which he fills with sentimental mini-gifts like a mixtape and a high school yearbook photo of himself.

Before Jim is able to give it to her, troublesome boss Michael (Steve Carell) proclaims a last-minute Yankee Swap instead of a Secret Santa, meaning Jim’s gift would go to someone else.

In the end, she manages to finally get her hands on the pot and the incredibly sweet contents, except for a card, which Jim subtly takes away, keeping it to himself for years.

When he makes Pam a movie in season 9 however, he finally hands it to her, saying: “Everything you’ll ever need to know is in that note.”

Now Fischer has finally given fans an insight into what was really written on the card.

She recalled: “There’s a scene where Jim has the documentary film crew put together footage of their romance, and he shows it to Pam. Pam sees that there was a note Jim steals back, then he hands it to her and she reads it.

“I’m going to say something that I’ve never said before, I also feel like I’m maybe going to cry, sort of. I’m the only one who knows [what was written in the note] and John knows.”

The actress admitted that director Greg Daniels told Krasinski to write a personal message saying what their time together on “The Office” had meant to him.

She continued: “We were wrapping up the series and we were all so emotional at that time, you know? And so that was his goodbye.”

Fischer said that the emotions caught on camera were real because she had no idea what would be written in the card: “So I’m on camera and I open up this note that John’s written me and I just start crying, I just start bawling. The first take was probably not usable.”

She added: “It was the sweetest note and, you know, on-camera Pam says, ‘I’ll never say what it said but just know it was perfect’? Well, I’ll never say exactly what John wrote but I will say, just know it was perfect.”

