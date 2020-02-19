Dean McDermott Discusses The Importance Of Kindness Following The Death Of Caroline Flack

Dean McDermott is getting real about the importance of kindness, especially on social media.

The Canadian actor, 53, joined his “Daddy Issues” co-host Nicky Paris for Wednesday’s episode of their hit podcast where they talked candidly about online bullying and the effect mean comments can have on someone struggling with depression.

The conversation began while McDermott plugged his friend, and fellow Canadian Jessica Holmes’ new book, Depression: The Comedy. “I had no idea that this woman had crippling depression… like couldn’t get out of bed…” he said of Holmes. “She gets offers to open for Oprah when she in tour, is on “This Hour Has 22 Minutes”, she’s at the top of her game and you would never know. ”

He added, “That’s the scary thing about depression and mental health… a lot of time you’re like, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t know.'”

Paris chimed in, “And you never know what people are struggling with behind closed doors.”

McDermott later brought up the recent death of celebrities, including former “Love Island” host Caroline Flack who died by suicide over the weekend and Anthony Bourdain who died in 2018.

“We’ve lost so many people to suicide… Anthony Bourdain for instance… that was a really big shocker for a lot of people,” he said before referring to Flack’s famous words, “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”

“It happens to Tori [wife Tori Spelling] and I all the time, especially on social media,” McDermott continued. “We’ll post something and there is always somebody… we’ll get hundreds and thousands of really nice comments and then there’s one person who is like, ‘Meh.’ Like why?”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.