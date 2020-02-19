Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Officially Step Down As Senior Royals On March 31

As of March 31 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer be senior royals.

According to the BBC, a spokesperson confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer be carrying out duties on behalf of the Queen as of the above date.

Arrangements will be reviewed after 12 months and because Harry and Meghan will no longer be working for the Queen, they’ll be represented through their U.K. foundation as of April 1. Their Buckingham Palace office will close as of March 31.

The spokesperson confirmed the pair would keep their HRH titles, but would not use them.

Prior to March 31, Harry and Meghan will be attending six U.K. events including the Commonwealth Day service on March 9.

Harry is also set to attend the London Marathon in April as the patron, with the couple also making an appearance at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands in May.

Despite their move to Canada, a spokesperson insisted the couple “will be in the United Kingdom regularly,” the Evening Standard reported.

The latest news comes after it was reported Harry and Meghan might have to drop the word “royal” from their Royal Sussex brand.

“As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the royal family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word ‘royal,’ in this context, needed to be reviewed,” a source told ET. “Discussions are still ongoing.”