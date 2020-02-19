Millie Bobby Brown Shares 16th Birthday Message Revealing How ‘Sexualization’ Has Caused Her ‘Pain’

She’s lived life in the public eye since the age of 12, but now Millie Bobby Brown has revealed the harsh realities of growing up in the spotlight.

The actress first came to fame after landing a starring role as Eleven on hit Netflix series, “Stranger Things”.

To mark her 16th birthday on Wednesday, Feb. 19, the talented teen shared an Instagram message revealing that things haven’t always been easy in recent years.

Sharing a video featuring some of the negative headlines she’s been subjected to, and urging her followers to practice kindness, Brown wrote: “Ya girls 16 :) 16 has felt like a long time coming. i feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed.”

Opening up on some of the negativity that she has experienced, including sexualization and inaccurate reports, she continued: “The last few years haven’t been easy, I’ll admit that. there are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. but not ever will i be defeated. ill continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change.”

Wrapping up the post, Brown insisted that she would be focusing on the positives in life rather than letting the the antagonism hold her back.

She added: “Let’s focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights. dont worry I’ll always find a way to smile ;) leggo 16.”

