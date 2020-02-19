Brendon Urie Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of Video For ‘Frozen II’ song ‘Into The Unknown’

“Frozen II” fans are getting a behind-the-scenes look at Panic! at the Disco’s video for “Into the Unknown”.

RELATED: Panic! At The Disco Take On ‘Into The Unknown’ From ‘Frozen 2’ Soundtrack

In a new video from Disney ahead of the film’s streaming release, frontman Brendon Urie pulls back the curtain at the auditorium where the music video was filmed.

“I love everything about this song,” Urie says. “My favourite thing about it, though, is just that soaring chorus. I can’t get enough of it. Every time it breaks into the chorus, I get chills. I’m getting chills just talking about it.”

While actress Idina Menzel performs the song in the film, Panic! at the Disco is featured on the soundtrack singing the dramatic, Oscar-nominated anthem.

RELATED: Idina Menzel Welcomes The Elsas Of The World For Incredible Oscars Performance Of ‘Frozen 2”s ‘Into The Unknown’

“I thought, ‘If I have any chance at all to sing this, yes, I’m going to take that opportunity, right now,'” Urie recalls.

“It’s this point in the story where Elsa’s hearing this voice in her head and she isn’t sure where it’s coming from,” he says of the song. “She has to come to terms with if she wants to pursue this thing or just ignore it completely and live her life. I’ve definitely been in that place before — do I go pursue this amazing curiosity that terrifies me to no end or do I just sit comfortably and rest on my laurels?”