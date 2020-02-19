Colin Jost Teases Possible ‘SNL’ Departure In New Memoir

Colin Jost could be ready to leave Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

The head writer and star of the long-running sketch comedy show teased his possible departure in his new memoir A Very Punchable Face, and fans are losing their minds.

In an excerpt obtained by Variety, Jost reveals he’s “preparing mentally” to leave “SNL” in the near future, but plans to continue co-anchoring “Weekend Update” with Michael Che through the U.S. 2020 Presidental election.

According to Jost, he has a desire to try his hand at developing bigger and broader ideas.

Fresh from graduating from Harvard University in 2005, Jost joined the writing team for “SNL” and has changed his title over his 15 years on the show, starting off as a writer before being promoted to head writer and member of the show’s cast. Jost has been co-hosting “Weekend Update” since 2014.

“SNL” returns Feb. 29, with host John Mulaney and musical guest David Byrne, at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

Daniel Craig is also set to return to the “SNL” stage on March 7 with musical guest The Weeknd.

A Very Punchable Face drops April 14.

Here’s a sampling of how fans have been reacting on Twitter:

if colin jost leaves SNL i will RIOT — Melissa (@melrubes) February 19, 2020

It would be a shame to see the end of the Colin Jost/Michael Che era on SNL's Weekend Update. They're a definite power couple. However, he may want to take his career in a different direction once he and ScarJo get hitched. Either way…all the best to him.🙂 — Marilyn (@MsMarilynLP) February 19, 2020