Madonna Dances With New Boyfriend While Celebrating 50th No. 1 Single

The Queen of Pop is ready to “Get into the Groove” with her “Lucky Star” after becoming the first-ever artist to achieve 50 No. 1 hits on any single Billboard chart.

According to Billboard, Madonna, 61, earned her latest accomplishment after Madame X‘s “I Don’t Search I Find” flew to the top of the Dance Club Songs chart.

The mother of six celebrated by throwing a huge bash, featuring cake, champagne and cane-dancing.

Madonna Slams London Venue For Shutting Down Her Show After She Performs ‘5 Minutes Past Curfew’: ‘F**k You!’

A video from the party, which was posted to Madonna’s Instagram page, also shows the superstar dancing and cuddling with her new 25-year-old boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams.

Williams is a professional dancer who has been part of the singer’s latest tour.

Madonna Warns Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan: ‘Don’t Run Off To Canada, It’s Boring’

Madonna recently made their relationship Instagram official after sharing a picture which showed them ringing in 2020 together.

“Saying Good-bye to 2019! 🎉 We Continue to swim with sharks! And take the road less travelled by! 🦈” she captioned the beach-themed picture.

The “Material Girl” has previously been married to director Guy Richie and actor Sean Penn.