JoJo Siwa Takes Fans On The Road To See What Life Is Like On Her Australian Tour

JoJo Siwa has quite a life on the road.

In her new “January 2020” video, the YouTube star gave fans an inside look at her Australian tour.

Among the many behind-the-scenes curiosities, Siwa shows off all the items on her tour rider, and they perfectly encapsulate her bedazzled style.

The rider includes charcuterie boards, veggie platters, “bougie” Caesar salads, Veggie Straws, a bowl of marshmallows, peanut-butter-and-jelly cupcakes, cookies, Lucky Charms, Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes, Goldfish, Ritz Crackers and fruit.

In the video, Siwa also reveals that her mother still helps her remove all the hair accessories she wears for her shows.

Siwa later heads to see Elton John in concert.

“It already started. It started at 8, so it’s an hour and 15 into it, but we talked to them,” she says. “They’re setting up seats for us on the side of the stage. It’s all set up so we can go. They know we’re coming, so we’re good to go!”

Afterward, she gets to meet a real live koala, and then have an anaconda around her neck.