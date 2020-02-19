‘Sex And The City’ Star Chris Noth Shares Adorable Photo After Welcoming A Baby Boy With Tara Wilson

“Sex and the City” star Chris Noth has welcomed his second child, a baby boy, with wife Tara Wilson.

The 65-year-old took to Instagram to share an adorable snap of the little one, revealing his name was Keats.

“Down from the heavens comes our second son- Keats! ‘A thing of beauty is a joy forever,’” Noth captioned the photo, quoting poet John Keats.

His former “SATC” co-star Kristin Davis was quick to comment, gushing: “Oh my goodness! He is so perfect and beautiful! Congratulations to you all ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Noth and Wilson, 37, from Vancouver, are already parents to son Orion, 12.

The actor, who previously played Mr. Big in “SATC”, revealed his wife was expecting another baby back in September.

He posted at the time:

The pair got engaged in 2009, one year after welcoming Orion. They tied the knot in Hawaii in 2012.