Ben Affleck Spills On The Cheeky Emoji Tom Brady Sent Him After Asking About His NFL Future

Sorry, New England Patriots fans — Ben Affleck has no insider information on Tom Brady’s NFL future.

The actor stopped by the sports talk show “Get Up” on Wednesday, and spilled on his relationship with Brady. During the discussion, Affleck, 47, revealed whether he’d spoken to 42-year-old quarterback about whether he’ll be returning to the Patriots next season or taking his talents elsewhere.

“Me and Matt [Damon] texted him, ‘What’s the deal? You going or you staying?’ And this is what we got back, an emoji,” Affleck said, suggesting that Brady sent back the shrugging emoji.

“So I really have no information for you,” Affleck admitted.

The Boston native shared his hopes that Brady would remain with the Patriots, but admitted Brady had sacrificed a lot over his 20 seasons with the team.

A lifelong Patriots fan, the Oscar-winning actor is regularly spotted at the six-time Super Bowl winner’s games.