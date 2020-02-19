Latin Music Star Maluma Reveals How Jennifer Lopez Was Like ‘A Mother’ To Him

Latin music’s newest crossover star has been getting some words of wisdom from one of the genre’s most famous female artists.

Showing off the latest spring fashion essentials in the March issue of Men’s Health, 26-year-old singer and actor Maluma opened up on what it was like working alongside Jennifer Lopez while filming the upcoming film “Marry Me”, in which he makes his movie debut.

“[They] helped me out a lot,” said Maluma of JLo and co-star Owen Wilson.

“They were like my parents on the movie set,” he added. “I was like a young student every day — I just wanted to learn.”

After kicking off his World 11:11 Tour in Dubai this month, Maluma is set to hit the stage in Paris, London, Poland, Greece, Milan and more in the spring.

He’s also been busy working on a new album after his last three records all hit No. 1 on the U.S. Latin charts.

Discussing his sense of style, the Colombian star told Men’s Health that he prefers to create his own trends rather than following other people’s. “I pick my clothes depending on my mood,” he explained. “My style is a way to tell the world my feelings, my thinking.”

But there’s one thing that Maluma refuses to ever wear —a thong! “I love wearing crazy stuff, you know? But that kind of s**t, never!”